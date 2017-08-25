Browns' Josh Gordon: In rehab and seeks reinstatement
Gordon (suspension) went to rehab two months ago in cooperation with the NFL in hopes of being reinstated in late September, Jason Cole of BleacherReport.com reports.
Gordon, whose petition for reinstatement was denied in May, is eligible to re-apply in September. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week that the potential reinstatement of Gordon "is not under active consideration." Gordon has not played in an NFL game since 2014 after multiple substance abuse violations and his rights are retained by the Browns. While this is a positive development, it still looks like an extreme long shot he'll be back to play this season.
More News
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Reinstatement not under active consideration at this time•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Denied reinstatement by NFL•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Might get another shot in Cleveland•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Expected to be traded or released if reinstated•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Expects to hear about reinstatement by early May•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Will apply for reinstatement Wednesday•
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Taking David Johnson at 1.01 is the easy part. Figuring out how to navigate after that is when...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
Holdout or not, Heath Cummings says Le'Veon Bell is still the answer at No. 2 in a PPR dra...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
Antonio Brown should not fall past the No. 3 overall spot in any league, especially PPR. But...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
With three picks in the top 30, Fantasy owners should get off to a great start, but don't forget...
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
Taking Odell Beckham and T.Y. Hilton with your first two picks may give you anxiety, but Heath...
-
Picking No. 6 in PPR
Running backs like Christian McCaffrey, Theo Riddick and James White can be weekly starters...