Browns' Josh Gordon: In rehab and seeks reinstatement

Gordon (suspension) went to rehab two months ago in cooperation with the NFL in hopes of being reinstated in late September, Jason Cole of BleacherReport.com reports.

Gordon, whose petition for reinstatement was denied in May, is eligible to re-apply in September. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week that the potential reinstatement of Gordon "is not under active consideration." Gordon has not played in an NFL game since 2014 after multiple substance abuse violations and his rights are retained by the Browns. While this is a positive development, it still looks like an extreme long shot he'll be back to play this season.