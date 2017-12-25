Browns' Josh Gordon: Inefficient with targets in loss

Gordon brought in two of eight targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Bears.

Gordon turned in his least productive effort since making his season debut in Week 13, and DeShone Kizer's inaccurate throws certainly didn't help his cause. Additionally, as per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Gordon was also apparently fighting an illness. Despite the disappointing stat line Sunday, the 26-year-old has certainly proven he still possesses plenty of play-making ability despite a near-three-year layoff due to suspensions. He'll look to wrap up his comeback season in better fashion against the Steelers in Week 17.