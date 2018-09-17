Browns' Josh Gordon: Likely heading to New England

The Patriots are closing in on a trade with the Browns for Gordon (hamstring), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gordon's likely destination isn't a surprise due to the wideout-deficient nature of the Patriots. Perhaps the only hangup is compensation for the Browns, but he's a good bet to fill in as one of the top three wide receivers in New England while Julian Edelman serves the final two games of his suspension.

