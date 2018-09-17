Browns' Josh Gordon: Likely to be traded Monday
The Browns are expected to trade Gordon (hamstring) at some point prior to 4 p.m. EDT on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Shortly after the Browns ruled Gordon out with a hamstring injury ahead of their eventual Week 2 loss to the Saints, the team indicated that the wideout would be released Monday. However, with several teams having since reached out to the Browns expressing interest in acquiring Gordon, it now appears Cleveland will look to get some form of compensation in return for the talented 27-year-old. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns prefer to ship Gordon to an NFC team, with the Cowboys and 49ers topping the receiver's wish list of potential landing spots.
