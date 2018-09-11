Browns' Josh Gordon: Listed as starter on Week 2 depth chart
The Browns are listing Gordon as a starting wide receiver on their depth chart ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup with the Saints.
Gordon had been listed behind rookie Antonio Callaway on the Browns' first depth chart of the regular season, but that likely was only because the 27-year-old missed extensive time in training camp and the preseason due to a personal matter and a minor hamstring issue. Head coach Hue Jackson said he planned to limit Gordon's workload in the season opener against the Steelers, but that never came to fruition, as the wideout logged 69 of 89 offensive snaps in the 21-21 tie and finished with a 17-yard touchdown reception on three targets. Poor weather in Cleveland likely factored into Gordon's limited production, but look for him to enjoy another healthy snap count in addition to an uptick in targets when the Browns head to the Superdome this weekend.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...
-
MNF Recap: Golladay in?
A couple of blowouts on Monday Night Football may not have made for great viewing, but Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.