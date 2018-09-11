Browns' Josh Gordon: Listed as starter on Week 2 depth chart

The Browns are listing Gordon as a starting wide receiver on their depth chart ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup with the Saints.

Gordon had been listed behind rookie Antonio Callaway on the Browns' first depth chart of the regular season, but that likely was only because the 27-year-old missed extensive time in training camp and the preseason due to a personal matter and a minor hamstring issue. Head coach Hue Jackson said he planned to limit Gordon's workload in the season opener against the Steelers, but that never came to fruition, as the wideout logged 69 of 89 offensive snaps in the 21-21 tie and finished with a 17-yard touchdown reception on three targets. Poor weather in Cleveland likely factored into Gordon's limited production, but look for him to enjoy another healthy snap count in addition to an uptick in targets when the Browns head to the Superdome this weekend.