Browns' Josh Gordon: Logs 69 snaps
Gordon played 69 of 89 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Steelers.
It now appears coach Hue Jackson was just trying to mislead the Steelers when he said Gordon would come off the bench and have his snaps restricted. The 27-year-old wideout got the start and played 77.5 percent of offensive snaps, but he only caught one pass for 17 yards (a game-tying TD) on three targets. Gordon shouldn't have any concerns regarding snap count for Week 2 in New Orleans, and he's a good bet to notice an uptick on Sunday's disappointing target count.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...