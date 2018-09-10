Browns' Josh Gordon: Logs 69 snaps

Gordon played 69 of 89 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Steelers.

It now appears coach Hue Jackson was just trying to mislead the Steelers when he said Gordon would come off the bench and have his snaps restricted. The 27-year-old wideout got the start and played 77.5 percent of offensive snaps, but he only caught one pass for 17 yards (a game-tying TD) on three targets. Gordon shouldn't have any concerns regarding snap count for Week 2 in New Orleans, and he's a good bet to notice an uptick on Sunday's disappointing target count.

