Browns' Josh Gordon: Looks sharp at practice

Gordon looked good at Wednesday's practice and still has the support of Browns head coach Hue Jackson, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "It's like Christmas,'' Jackson said. "I get to open a new toy. I know what's in that box, but I just want to see how good it is. It's exciting that he'll be back out there."

Gordon worked out with the quarterbacks Monday but had to wait until Wednesday for his first official full-squad practice. It sounds like Jackson expects the 26-year-old wideout to step right into a key role when first eligible to play in Week 13 against the Chargers. Of course, Gordon will first need to prove that he's in good enough shape to handle a significant snap count -- something that shouldn't be taken as a given for a player who hasn't made an NFL appearance since December 2014. Even if he's a bit rusty, Gordon probably wouldn't take long to re-establish himself as an upgrade from the likes of Ricardo Louis, Kenny Britt, Rashard Higgins and Sammie Coates (ankle/knee). Jackson presumably is excited to see Gordon, Corey Coleman and DeShone Kizer all on the field together in a game