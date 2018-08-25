Browns' Josh Gordon: May sit Thursday

Coach Hue Jackson said Gordon (hamstring) "more than likely" won't suit up for Thursday's preseason contest at Detroit. "He'll be back out there sooner than later, that's for sure," Jackson added.

Activated from the non-football injury list Saturday, Gordon immediately tweaked his hamstring while ramping up his workload. With an eye on Week 1 against the Steelers, Jackson will exercise caution with Gordon, likely holding him out Thursday if the hamstring is still barking. Once healthy, Gordon will join a revamped receiving corps alongside Jarvis Landry and 2018 fourth-round pick Antonio Callaway.