Browns' Josh Gordon: Meeting with NFL on Wednesday
Gordon (suspension) will meet with the NFL on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's not entirely clear what will be discussed between the two parties Wednesday, but it seems likely the topic of reinstatement will come up. This news does not have an immediate effect on Gordon's fantasy value, but the report indicates the Browns could look to trade Gordon's rights, so it at least brings his status back to the forefront.
