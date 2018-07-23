Browns' Josh Gordon: Missing start of camp

Gordon tweeted Monday that he won't be in Cleveland for the start of training camp.

The 27-year-old wideout said the upcoming absence is part of his "overall health and treatment plan", and he also made sure to note that he's doing well both physically and mentally. While he didn't give a specific date for his return to the team, Gordon said he has every intention of being available soon. Regardless, it's understandable for prospective fantasy owners to be somewhat wary of the situation given Gordon's lengthy history of suspensions.