Browns' Josh Gordon: No timetable for return

GM John Dorsey acknowledged Wednesday that he has no idea when Gordon -- who is on the Browns' "did not report'' list -- will return to the field, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reports.

Though there is not a definitive timetable for Gordon's return to the team while he focuses on his treatment plan, the wideout intends to be available for the start of the coming season. That hopeful outcome isn't preventing Dorsey from exploring other options while Gordon is away, however, with Dez Bryant still notably available. Until there's added clarity on Gordon's status, the 27-year-old will continue to carry a high-risk/high-reward label for those drafting or conducting auctions at this stage of the summer.