Browns' Josh Gordon: Not set to rejoin team Tuesday

Gordon (personal) isn't scheduled to rejoin the Browns before Tuesday, the deadline to be eligible for an accrued season in 2018, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Gordon's ongoing absence from camp apparently won't affect his free-agency status during the upcoming offseason, even though he only has officially accrued two seasons of NFL service time after being suspended for 56 of a possible 96 games. The wideout will need to play in six games in 2018 to become a restricted free agent after this season before hitting the open market during the subsequent offseason, assuming he accrues a fourth NFL season in 2019. As for Gordon's eventual return to camp, a source familiar with the situation said the 27-year-old is "getting closer" to rejoining the Browns, though no firm date has been established.