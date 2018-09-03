Browns' Josh Gordon: On track to play Sunday

Coach Hue Jackson relayed that Gordon (hamstring) should be able to play against the Steelers on Sunday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Supporting that notion is that Gordon was on the practice field Monday. Meanwhile, Jackson reiterated that Antonio Callaway is in line to draw a start at wideout for the Browns on Sunday, even if Gordon is on hand. That's not to say that Gordon won't be part of the team's Week 1 game-plan, but it appears as though the talented wideout could be eased into the mix in the wake of his hamstring issue.