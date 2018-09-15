Browns' Josh Gordon: Out Week 2

The Browns have ruled out Gordon for Sunday's game against the Saints due to a hamstring injury.

This is a surprising move, as Gordon was a full participant at practice throughout the week and was absent from the Browns' original injury report. He presumably tweaked his hamstring at some point recently, and it's severe enough to keep him sidelined Sunday. He had just jumped ahead of rookie Antonio Callaway on the depth chart prior to this news. His absence should free up Callaway and Rashard Higgins for more more snaps, while Jarvis Landry figures to see another heavy workload.