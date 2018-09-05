Browns' Josh Gordon: Past hamstring woes
Gordon (hamstring) relayed Wednesday that he feels 100 percent healthy and believes that he could have a meaningful role Sunday against the Steelers, even though he won't start the contest, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The team's posted depth chart reflects coach Hue Jackson's plans to start Antonio Callaway over Gordon in Week 1, but there's no reason to believe that Gordon won't quickly and officially reclaim a starting slot once the Browns move past their season opener. For DFS purposes, Gordon is a hit-or-miss option this week, but in general, when on the field and focused, the 27-year-old's talents and upside are undeniable.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...