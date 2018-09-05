Browns' Josh Gordon: Past hamstring woes

Gordon (hamstring) relayed Wednesday that he feels 100 percent healthy and believes that he could have a meaningful role Sunday against the Steelers, even though he won't start the contest, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The team's posted depth chart reflects coach Hue Jackson's plans to start Antonio Callaway over Gordon in Week 1, but there's no reason to believe that Gordon won't quickly and officially reclaim a starting slot once the Browns move past their season opener. For DFS purposes, Gordon is a hit-or-miss option this week, but in general, when on the field and focused, the 27-year-old's talents and upside are undeniable.