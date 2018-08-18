Browns' Josh Gordon: Placed on NFI list

Gordon has been placed on the Browns' active/non-football illness list.

Gordon has returned to the team from a personal absence, but at this stage he doesn't have clearance from the NFL to practice with his teammates or play in games. There's not yet a timetable in place for that to change, but this represents the next step in the wideout's planned return to action.

