Browns' Josh Gordon: Plan for pitch count confirmed
Browns head coach Hue Jackson reiterated Wednesday that Gordon (hamstring) will be on a "pitch count" in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Browns are actually listing Antonio Callaway ahead of Gordon on the Week 1 depth chart, though there's little question the rookie will slide back to the No. 3 spot once his veteran counterpart is deemed ready for a full workload. In addition to missing training camp for personal reasons, Gordon has been dealing with a minor hamstring injury ever since reporting to the Browns on Aug. 25. He's listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, but it seems the real concerns are his conditioning and workload rather than availability.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: TE/K/DST
Jordan Reed is healthy, which means Jamey Eisenberg is starting him in Week 1. See who else...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Kenyan Drake may be listed as a co-starter, but there's no doubt he should be in your lineup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers is always undervalued, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks he's one of the top quarterbacks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...