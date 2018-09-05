Browns' Josh Gordon: Plan for pitch count confirmed

Browns head coach Hue Jackson reiterated Wednesday that Gordon (hamstring) will be on a "pitch count" in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns are actually listing Antonio Callaway ahead of Gordon on the Week 1 depth chart, though there's little question the rookie will slide back to the No. 3 spot once his veteran counterpart is deemed ready for a full workload. In addition to missing training camp for personal reasons, Gordon has been dealing with a minor hamstring injury ever since reporting to the Browns on Aug. 25. He's listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, but it seems the real concerns are his conditioning and workload rather than availability.