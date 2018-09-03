Browns' Josh Gordon: Practices Monday

Gordon (hamstring) practiced Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reports.

Per the report, Gordon showed no ill-effects from his hamstring issue during Monday's session, and barring any unexpected setbacks, he should be ready for a bigger workload during Wednesday's practice. Coach Hue Jackson previously noted that Gordon won't be part of the Browns' Week 1 starting lineup, even if he's 100 percent healthy, but that doesn't mean that the talented wideout won't have a chance to make some sort of impact in Sunday's game against the Steelers. Once Gordon is deemed up to speed, he's destined to combine with Jarvis Landry to give the Browns a nice 1-2 pass-catching punch out of the wide receiver slot.

More News
Our Latest Stories