Browns' Josh Gordon: Quiet after fast start
Gordon caught three of six targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Packers.
Gordon picked up 38 yards on Cleveland's first snap and finished the opening drive with an 18-yard score, but Corey Coleman and Duke Johnson played larger roles in the passing game for the rest of the afternoon. Gordon still finished tied with Coleman for the team lead in targets, with DeShone Kizer attempting only 28 passes in a game that saw Isaiah Crowell rumble for 121 yards on 19 carries. Gordon gets a tricker matchup Week 15 against Baltimore, though the Ravens did recently lose top cornerback Jimmy Smith to a torn Achilles.
