Browns' Josh Gordon: Ready for Week 1

Gordon (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Browns have listed Gordon as a second-stringer on their initial depth chart behind rookie Antonio Callaway, likely due to the hamstring issue that has plagued him since he reported to the team on Aug. 25. On Wednesday, coach Hue Jackson confirmed that Gordon will be on a "pitch count," per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, so it's unclear how much he'll actually be able to contribute off the bat.