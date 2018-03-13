Browns' Josh Gordon: Receives ERFA tender

The Browns extended a $790,000 tender to Gordon, an exclusive rights free agent, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

This is a mere formality, as Gordon has only accrued two years of NFL service time and thus can't become a restricted free agent until next offseason. He returned from his lengthy run of suspensions in December, catching 18 of 43 targets for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games. Gordon will turn 27 in April, shortly before the Browns begin their offseason workout program. He'll have more competition for targets following the trade for Jarvis Landry, but it's also fair to expect a boost in efficiency with Landry and Tyrod Taylor now in Cleveland.