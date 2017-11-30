Browns' Josh Gordon: Reinstated from suspension
The Browns reinstated Gordon (suspension) from the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt list Thursday.
As expected, the transaction formally clears the way for Gordon to suit up Sunday against the Chargers, in what will mark his season debut and first NFL appearance since Dec. 21, 2014. Browns head coach Hue Jackson has already announced that Gordon, who resumed practicing with the team a little less than two weeks ago, will start against Los Angeles, according to Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site, making the 2013 All-Pro an intriguing speculative lineup option right off the bat. Jackson also said earlier this week that he intends to have Gordon play as much as possible, so it wouldn't be surprising if he finished the day as the Browns' top target.
