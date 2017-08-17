Browns' Josh Gordon: Reinstatement not under active consideration at this time

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated Thursday that at this time, the potential reinstatement of Gordon (suspension) "is not under active consideration," Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per the report, Gordon, whose petition for reinstatement was denied in May, is eligible to re-apply in September. To date at least, Gordon's current status is not a matter that has "made it to (Goodell's) desk yet." Though productive when he's been able to suit up, Gordon -- whose NFL rights are retained by the Browns -- hasn't played in an NFL game since December of 2014.