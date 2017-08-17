Browns' Josh Gordon: Reinstatement not under active consideration at this time
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated Thursday that at this time, the potential reinstatement of Gordon (suspension) "is not under active consideration," Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Per the report, Gordon, whose petition for reinstatement was denied in May, is eligible to re-apply in September. To date at least, Gordon's current status is not a matter that has "made it to (Goodell's) desk yet." Though productive when he's been able to suit up, Gordon -- whose NFL rights are retained by the Browns -- hasn't played in an NFL game since December of 2014.
More News
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Denied reinstatement by NFL•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Might get another shot in Cleveland•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Expected to be traded or released if reinstated•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Expects to hear about reinstatement by early May•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Will apply for reinstatement Wednesday•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Could be traded•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. And it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...