Browns' Josh Gordon: Remains limited to side work

Gordon (hamstring) is working off to the side with the training staff at Tuesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It's been the same deal for three straight days, with Gordon wearing a helmet and shoulder pads but not actually taking part in practice. He can essentially be ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against Detroit, but there's still time to prepare for a Week 1 matchup with the Steelers on Sept. 9. Coach Hue Jackson said Monday that Gordon won't be part of the Week 1 starting lineup even if he's 100 percent healthy, likely leaving Antonio Callaway or Rashard Higgins to handle the starting spot across from Jarvis Landry.