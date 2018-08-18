Browns' Josh Gordon: Returns to Browns
Gordon announced he's returning to Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "Thank you for your love, support, and most importantly your patience as I took the time needed to ensure my overall mental and physical health," he said in a statement.
It's not clear when he'll return to practice or if he'll be far behind in conditioning, but it looks like he'll be part of the team's plans this season.
