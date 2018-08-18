Browns' Josh Gordon: Returns to Browns

Gordon announced he's returning to Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. "Thank you for your love, support, and most importantly your patience as I took the time needed to ensure my overall mental and physical health," he said in a statement.

It's not clear when he'll return to practice or if he'll be far behind in conditioning, but it looks like he'll be part of the team's plans this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • alshon-jeffery.jpg

    WR Tiers 3.0

    The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...

  • NFL: Cleveland Browns at New York Giants

    Two-QB league strategy

    Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.