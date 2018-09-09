Browns' Josh Gordon: Scores on lone catch

Gordon hauled in one of three targets for 17 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-21 tie against the Steelers.

Gordon was limited to a "pitch count" and was only expected to play around 20 snaps, which explains why his production -- other than his 17-yard touchdown reception -- was low. The dynamic wideout should see an increase in playing time in Week 2 against the Saints and has the potential to be a WR1 if he can stay healthy and avoid off-field trouble. He will, however, have to battle with Jarvis Landry -- who saw 15 passes come his way Sunday -- for targets from Tyrod Taylor.