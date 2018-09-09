Browns' Josh Gordon: Scores on lone catch
Gordon hauled in one of three targets for 17 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-21 tie against the Steelers.
Gordon was limited to a "pitch count" and was only expected to play around 20 snaps, which explains why his production -- other than his 17-yard touchdown reception -- was low. The dynamic wideout should see an increase in playing time in Week 2 against the Saints and has the potential to be a WR1 if he can stay healthy and avoid off-field trouble. He will, however, have to battle with Jarvis Landry -- who saw 15 passes come his way Sunday -- for targets from Tyrod Taylor.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...