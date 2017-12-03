Browns' Josh Gordon: Set to 'play a lot' Sunday
Gordon (suspension), who was reinstated from the Reserve/Commissioner's Exempt list Thursday, will start and "play a lot" Sunday against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The report more or less backs up what head coach Hue Jackson said a few days earlier, as Gordon has drawn rave reviews while practicing for the last two weeks and has quickly picked up the offense, leaving the team with few concerns about his ability to return to his 2013 All-Pro form. Because Gordon hasn't played in a competitive game in nearly three years, it may be worthwhile to curb expectations to some extent in his season debut, but it nonetheless sounds like the wideout could be targeted early and often in the contest.
