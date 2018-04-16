Browns' Josh Gordon: Signs ERFA tender

Gordon signed his $790,000 exclusive rights free agent tender Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Thanks to a series of suspensions, the 27-year-old wideout has only two accrued seasons in the NFL. He'll be a restricted free agent next year if he can stay out of trouble, and he's gotten off to a good start by reporting Monday for the start of the Browns' offseason program. Gordon will compete with Jarvis Landry and Corey Coleman for targets from Tyrod Taylor, who is expected to enter Week 1 as the Browns' starting quarterback. Head coach Hue Jackson said he's committed to Taylor for 2018, even though the Browns likely will use the No. 1 overall pick on a signal-caller. Gordon made his first regular-season appearances since 2014 this past December, catching 18 of 43 targets for 335 yards (7.8 YPT) and a touchdown in five games to close out the season. He has the physical traits of a high-end No. 1 receiver, but there's no guarantee he gets the target volume to match, especially after the Browns signed Landry to a massive extension.