Browns' Josh Gordon: Still without timetable
Browns general manager John Dorsey said Thursday that he still doesn't have a timetable for Gordon (personal) to rejoin the team, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Gordon stepped away from the Browns shortly before the start of training camp, citing a treatment plan to maintain his mental and physical health. Dorsey expects the 27-year-old wideout to rejoin the team, but it isn't clear exactly when that will happen. With Corey Coleman recently traded to Buffalo and Antonio Callaway potentially in trouble with the NFL, the Browns are expected to meet with Dez Bryant at some point next week. The team does still seem optimistic that Gordon will be ready for Week 1.
