Browns' Josh Gordon: Still working with trainers
Gordon (hamstring) is working on the side with trainers at Monday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Gordon was activated from the non-football injury list Saturday and cleared to resume all activities, but tightness in his hamstring has prevented him from actually practicing. Coach Hue Jackson expects that to change soon, with no indication of Gordon's hamstring injury being serious. The 27-year-old likely will be held out of Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions, eyeing Week 1 against the Steelers for his first appearance in a game this year.
