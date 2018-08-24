Browns' Josh Gordon: Taking next step

Gordon (personal) is entering the next phase of his return process, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Though he didn't provide all the details, coach Hue Jackson did mention that Gordon will be involved in on-field walkthroughs -- something that previously hadn't been allowed. The 27-year-old has been sitting in on meetings and watching practice since he rejoined the Browns last weekend, but he hasn't actually been able to step on the field with teammates. Gordon seems to be on the right track for full clearance by Week 1, with more updates sure to come through in the next few days.