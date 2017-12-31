Browns' Josh Gordon: Totals 115 receiving yards
Gordon caught four of seven targets for 115 yards during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers.
Gordon was the main factor in DeShone Kizer's career passing day, going over the 100-yard mark for the first time this season. The bulk of his production came on a 54-yard gain which was initially ruled a touchdown, only for replay to reveal that he stepped out of bounds just before the end zone. Gordon returned from a lengthy absence in Week 13, but the 335 receiving yards he posted over the remainder of the campaign put him on pace for over 1,000 when extrapolated over 16 games. Gordon will be an exclusive rights free agent after the season, but his display over the final weeks of the season should entice teams to spend on him as a potential gamebreaker on the outside.
