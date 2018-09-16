Browns' Josh Gordon: Trade more likely than release

Though the Browns issued a statement Saturday indicating Gordon (hamstring) would be released Monday, league sources believe it's "far more likely" that the wideout will be traded instead, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team issued the press release shortly after Gordon was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints after injuring his hamstring at a team photo shoot, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Gordon's release wasn't the result of any substance-related relapse, but the Browns had ongoing concerns about the wideout's sobriety and professionalism after he showed up to the team facility Saturday morning "a little tardy" and "not himself," according to a team source. Despite the disappointing end to Gordon's tenure in Cleveland, Rapoport notes that as many as five teams expressed interest in acquiring him after the Browns announced their intention to release him, so it's expected the organization will try and get something in return for the 27-year-old rather than simply eating the remaining money on his salary.