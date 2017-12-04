Browns' Josh Gordon: Triumphant return Sunday

Gordon hauled in four of 11 targets for a team-high 85 yards during Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers.

In his first game since Dec. 21, 2014, Gordon picked up right where he left off, and could've had an even bigger day if it weren't for some misfires from DeShone Kizer. Still, the 26-year-old dominated the targets and led the team in receptions and yards. He's clearly Kizer's new favorite target, and his production should only improve as the two continue to build a stronger rapport. Because he hasn't played in nearly three years, Gordon is a risky play as the fantasy playoffs are set to begin in most leagues, but the payoff could ultimately be huge, especially if he sees double-digit targets.