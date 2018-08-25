Browns' Josh Gordon: Tweaks hamstring
Gordon didn't practice Saturday due to a tight hamstring, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Browns made the long-awaited transaction to activate Gordon from the non-football injury list Saturday, only for the wideout to tweak his hamstring while ramping up his conditioning. He may need to log a full practice in order to take the field for Thursday's preseason finale in Detroit, in essence to make sure he enters the regular season with good health.
