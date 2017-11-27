Browns' Josh Gordon: Unlikely to be activated before Friday
The Browns likely will wait until Friday to activate Gordon (suspension) from the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt list for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
The team seems to have already made the decision to bring Gordon back for Sunday's game, but waiting until Friday allows more time to decide who he'll replace on the 53-man roster. He's been around the Browns since early November and began practicing with the team last week, drawing rave reviews from both reporters and coaches. While a regular starter's workload shouldn't be assumed on the heels of a three-year layoff, Gordon should have a significant role in the Week 13 gameplan against a scorching-hot Chargers defense. He could even push Corey Coleman for No. 1 receiver status by the end of the year.
