Browns' Josh Gordon: Watches Sunday's practice

Gordon (personal/NFI) watched Sunday's practice from the sideline and "will gradually resume all football activities as deemed appropriate," according to general manager John Dorsey, Patrick Maks of the team's official site reports.

Gordon rejoined his teammates this weekend after spending time at a treatment program in Florida to start the preseason. Along with reacclimating himself within the Browns' facility, Gordon spent a portion of practice working on his conditioning on the side. The talented yet troubled wideout is said to appear in fantastic shape as is, but Cleveland will understandably avoid rushing its prized pass-catcher back at this juncture. Knowing that, it'd be surprising if he's available for Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles. However, with coach Hue Jackson stating Gordon proved his retention of the team's offensive scheme in meetings and took mental reps from the sideline, it might not be long before he's allowed to suit up for practice, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reports.