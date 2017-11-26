Browns' Josh Gordon: Week 13 activation on tap
The Browns plan to activate Gordon (suspension) from the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt list when he's first eligible to return ahead of the team's Week 13 game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After he was granted conditional reinstatement from the NFL earlier this month, Gordon did everything the Browns asked of him before returning to practice during the past week. Observers have indicated that despite a nearly three-year layoff from NFL action, Gordon has looked good during practices, putting him on track to have a role in the Week 13 game plan. Because of the extensive time he's missed, Gordon probably won't be asked to play extended snaps right away, but once he's back up to full speed, he could emerge as one of the top targets in a porous Browns receiving corps.
More News
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Looks sharp at practice•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Will practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Expected to practice Nov. 20•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Back on good terms with team•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Will report to team facility Tuesday•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Conditionally reinstated by NFL•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....