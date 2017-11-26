Browns' Josh Gordon: Week 13 activation on tap

The Browns plan to activate Gordon (suspension) from the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt list when he's first eligible to return ahead of the team's Week 13 game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After he was granted conditional reinstatement from the NFL earlier this month, Gordon did everything the Browns asked of him before returning to practice during the past week. Observers have indicated that despite a nearly three-year layoff from NFL action, Gordon has looked good during practices, putting him on track to have a role in the Week 13 game plan. Because of the extensive time he's missed, Gordon probably won't be asked to play extended snaps right away, but once he's back up to full speed, he could emerge as one of the top targets in a porous Browns receiving corps.