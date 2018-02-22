Browns' Josh Gordon: Will be exclusive rights free agent
Gordon will be an exclusive rights free agent rather than a restricted free agent this offseason, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Gordon, whose return to the Browns on Dec. 3 against the Chargers marked his first NFL action in nearly three years, finished the past campaign with five appearances, which wasn't enough for him to accrue a full season of service time. The extensive time Gordon has missed due to suspension will keep him under club control through at least 2018 and prevent him from negotiating with other teams this spring. Assuming he can stay on the straight and narrow during the offseason, Gordon, who caught 18 passes for 335 yards and a score in his five outings, profiles as the Browns' clear top pass-catching option during the upcoming season.
