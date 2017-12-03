Browns' Josh Gordon: Will get 'load of plays' Sunday

Browns head coach Hue Jackson has a "load of plays" set up for Gordon, who will return from suspension to make his season debut Sunday against the Chargers, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter adds that Jackson's game plan will limit the Browns' other wide receivers from a designed-play standpoint, suggesting that Gordon will be set up to pace the team in targets in his first game since Dec. 21, 2014. While that offers encouragement for Gordon's fantasy prospects over the final five games, his dearth of NFL action the last three years coupled with the extensive coverage he'll likely receive from a quality cornerback in Casey Heyward on Sunday might inhibit the wideout's upside to some degree.