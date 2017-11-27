Browns' Josh Gordon: Will play 'as much as possible' Sunday
Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Gordon will play "as much as possible" when the wide receiver returns from suspension for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Patrick Maks of the Browns' official site reports.
The Browns are expected to formally activate Gordon from the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt list Friday and won't waste any time in reintegrating the 26-year-old, who led the league in receiving yardage in his last full season in 2013. That being said, it's unlikely Gordon will be asked to take on a full workload in his first NFL game in nearly three yards, so expectations for his Week 13 production should be tempered. If Gordon picks up where he left off prior to the suspension and proves to be a reliable option for young quarterback DeShone Kizer in Week 13, he could quickly surpass Corey Coleman for the top spot on the depth chart.
More News
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Unlikely to be activated before Friday•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Week 13 activation on tap•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Looks sharp at practice•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Will practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Expected to practice Nov. 20•
-
Browns' Josh Gordon: Back on good terms with team•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.