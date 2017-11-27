Browns' Josh Gordon: Will play 'as much as possible' Sunday

Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Gordon will play "as much as possible" when the wide receiver returns from suspension for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Patrick Maks of the Browns' official site reports.

The Browns are expected to formally activate Gordon from the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt list Friday and won't waste any time in reintegrating the 26-year-old, who led the league in receiving yardage in his last full season in 2013. That being said, it's unlikely Gordon will be asked to take on a full workload in his first NFL game in nearly three yards, so expectations for his Week 13 production should be tempered. If Gordon picks up where he left off prior to the suspension and proves to be a reliable option for young quarterback DeShone Kizer in Week 13, he could quickly surpass Corey Coleman for the top spot on the depth chart.