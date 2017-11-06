Browns' Josh Gordon: Will report to team facility Tuesday

Gordon (suspension) is scheduled to report to the Browns' team facility Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Browns are hopeful that Gordon will be ready to play when first eligible Week 13 against the Chargers.

After having been under an indefinite suspension since September 2016 following multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy, Gordon was conditionally reinstated Nov. 1, allowing him to resume team activities beginning this week. Because Gordon hasn't appeared in an NFL game since Dec. 21, 2014, he could be well behind the rest of his teammates from a conditioning standpoint, which may result in the Browns limiting his involvement in the offense initially once he returns to active status. Even so, it's conceivable that the athletically gifted Gordon, who caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards in his last full season in 2013, could emerge as the top target in a porous Browns receiving corps during the final quarter of the season, making him an intriguing player to stash on fantasy rosters for the time being. Assuming his initial workouts with the team go well, Gordon will resume practicing Nov. 20, giving him a full week to prepare for the Nov. 27 matchup with Los Angeles.