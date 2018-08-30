Browns' Josh Gordon: Won't play Thursday
Though Gordon (hamstring) traveled with the team, he won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It's no surprise that the Browns decided not to risk any setbacks with Gordon's hamstring Thursday, but the wideout does expect to be a go for the team's regular-season opener against the Steelers. Coach Hue Jackson has indicated that Gordon won't be part of the Browns' Week 1 starting lineup, even if he's 100 percent healthy, but once he's deemed up to speed, the 27-year-old is destined to form a talented 1-2 pass-catching punch with Jarvis Landry.
