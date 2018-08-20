Browns' Josh Gordon: Won't play Thursday

Gordon (personal) won't participate in Thursday's game against the Eagles, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Though Gordon rejoined the Browns this weekend after a few weeks away, the dynamic wideout has yet to practice and therefore won't be ready for game action Thursday. Coach Hue Jackson has repeatedly said he won't allow Gordon to practice with the team until he feels Gordon is in football condition, and while there's still a chance Gordon is ready for Week 1 against the Steelers, his status will remain up in the air until he at least gets on the practice field.

