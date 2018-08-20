Browns' Josh Gordon: Won't play Thursday
Gordon (personal) won't participate in Thursday's game against the Eagles, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Though Gordon rejoined the Browns this weekend after a few weeks away, the dynamic wideout has yet to practice and therefore won't be ready for game action Thursday. Coach Hue Jackson has repeatedly said he won't allow Gordon to practice with the team until he feels Gordon is in football condition, and while there's still a chance Gordon is ready for Week 1 against the Steelers, his status will remain up in the air until he at least gets on the practice field.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...