Browns' Josh Gordon: Won't start Week 1 even if healthy
Coach Hue Jackson said Gordon (hamstring) won't be a Week 1 starter even if he's 100 percent healthy, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Though he seemingly expects Gordon to be ready for the regular-season opener, Jackson apparently plans to ease the wideout into action in a reserve role, which would open up a starting spot for Antonio Callaway or Rashard Higgins. It's possible Jackson would still give Gordon a good chunk of the playing time, considering the 27-year-old is probably better than Callaway and Higgins even if he's still working his way into football shape. Gordon was cleared to resume all activities Saturday, but tightness in his hamstring has further delayed his return to the practice field. Jackson said Sunday that he expects Gordon to be ready for practice "very soon."
