Rosen completed 7 of 20 passes for 88 yards in Sunday's 21-20 preseason loss to the Eagles.
Rosen entered the game after Joshua Dobbs led the Browns to a 20-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Although Rosen's first pass resulted in a 32-yard gain to Javon Wims, he barely managed to move the ball afterward. With Deshaun Watson suspended for Cleveland's first 11 games, Rosen and Dobbs are currently competing to serve as Jacoby Brissett's backup for the regular season. However, Dobbs clearly outperformed Rosen with Sunday's showing, as he completed 14 of 20 passes for 141 yards and rushed four times for 47 yards and a touchdown.