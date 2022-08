Dobbs is currently the favorite to open the season as the Browns' backup quarterback, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Dobbs remains ahead of Josh Rosen for the backup job behind Jacoby Brissett but it's still an active competition. Dobbs joined the Browns this offseason after spending the 2021 campaign as a member of the Steelers, failing to enter any games during the season.