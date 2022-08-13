Dobbs completed 10-of-13 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 24-13 win over Jacksonville in Preseason Week 1.
Dobbs led the offense's three scoring drives -- the defense produced one touchdown -- and got the bulk of the snaps at quarterback after the coaching decision to rest top backup Jacoby Brissett. There are no changes in the quarterback depth chart, as Brissett will fill in for Deshaun Watson, whose suspension will be at least six games. It is clear that Dobbs is the No. 3 ahead of Josh Rosen, who engineered the final three possessions.