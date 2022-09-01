Browns coach Kevin Stefanski affirmed Thursday that Dobbs is the team's primary backup quarterback behind current starter Jacoby Brissett, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Dobbs' solid preseason showing allowed him to beat out fellow backup signal-caller Josh Rosen, who was signed to the Browns' practice squad Thursday, for this role behind Brissett. However, it's uncertain where the current No. 2 quarterback will slot into Cleveland's depth chart once eventual starter Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension to start the regular season.