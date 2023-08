Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Thursday that Dobbs will open the coming season as the Browns' No. 2 QB, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

With Kellen Mond having been waived Thursday, 2023 fifth-rounder Dorian Thompson-Robinson slots in as the team's QB3 ahead of Week 1. Dobbs is thus next in line for regular season signal-caller reps in the event that starter Deshaun Watson misses any time.